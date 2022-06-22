Podcast: RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

This week Emma speaks to RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall ahead of the college’s annual conference next week.

Professor Marshall talks about the government’s attitude to general practice, how he believes the workforce and workload crisis could be tackled and the impact the backlog of care is having on general practice.

He also discusses the future of the NHS under integrated care systems and his views on primary care networks and whether he feels positive about the future of general practice.

The conversation was recorded just ahead of the college launching its new campaign - which you can read more about from the links below.

