Podcast: RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

24 June 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall.

This week Emma speaks to RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall ahead of the college’s annual conference next week.

Professor Marshall talks about the government’s attitude to general practice, how he believes the workforce and workload crisis could be tackled and the impact the backlog of care is having on general practice.

He also discusses the future of the NHS under integrated care systems and his views on primary care networks and whether he feels positive about the future of general practice.

The conversation was recorded just ahead of the college launching its new campaign - which you can read more about from the links below.

GPonline is once again the media partner for the RCGPs annual conference. You can read all the news from the event which takes place from 29 June-1 July 2022 on our website at GPonline.com.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Professor Martin Marshall and Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

Talking General Practice speaks to RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall.

24 Jun 2022
Dr Chaand Nagpaul

In-house review not enough to stop 'unjust' GMC referrals, warns BMA

Doctors' leaders have repeated calls for a full independent review of the GMC referral...

23 Jun 2022
Coronavirus

How widespread is long COVID in the UK?

Millions of people in the UK are living with long COVID. GPonline looks at the data...

23 Jun 2022
COVID-19 vaccination sign

GP contract for autumn COVID-19 booster campaign due shortly

GP practices in England will be invited shortly to sign up for the COVID-19 autumn...

23 Jun 2022
RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

Professor Martin Marshall: In my 30 years as a GP the job has never been so tough

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall sets out what the government needs to do to...

23 Jun 2022

Cow's Milk Allergy in Practice: free webinar series for UK healthcare professionals

Join us for a short webinar series offering insights into the recognition and diagnosis...

23 Jun 2022