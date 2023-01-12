Podcast: Protesting for action on climate change with Doctors for Extinction Rebellion

Kent GP Dr Chris Newman is one of the co-founders of Doctors for Extinction Rebellion, a group of healthcare professionals that campaigns for action on climate change. As part of his involvement in the group Chris has taken part in direct action and last year was arrested and charged under public order laws following a protest in central London.

In this conversation Emma talks to Chris about why he set up Doctors for Extinction Rebellion - which is in the process of changing its name to Health for Extinction Rebellion - and his experience of being arrested and appearing in court on charges.

Chris also explains why education on climate change for all NHS staff is so important and his own push to educate people in his community about the importance of taking steps to address climate change - however small.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

