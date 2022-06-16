Podcast: Property service charges, racism in the NHS and BMA heads for PCN showdown

This week Emma and Nick look at the results of a court hearing involving NHS Property Services and what this means for practices located in buildings owned by the organisation.

They also talk about the findings from a new survey by the BMA into racism in the NHS and looking ahead to the BMA’s annual representative meeting in just over a week and the primary care motions that are up for debate. Finally, there’s some good news on fit notes and Jubilee honours.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links