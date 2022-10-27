Podcast: Professor Sir David Haslam on how we fix the NHS

This week Emma is joined by a very special guest Professor Sir David Haslam to discuss his new book Side Effects: How Our Healthcare Lost Its Way and How We Fix It.

Along with being a GP for over 35 years Sir David has held a number of senior posts including being both chair and president of the Royal College of GPs, president of the BMA and chair of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), a post he held from 2013 to 2019.

His new book explores what good healthcare should achieve and how we can create a system that is affordable, fair and provides good quality care.

This interview looks at some of the really important themes raised in the book, including why the cost of healthcare will always continue to rise, why we need to better value primary care and public health, tackling health inequalities, over-medicalisation and whether we have our priorities right when it comes to end-of-life care.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links