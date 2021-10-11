Podcast: Professor Martin Marshall interview

13 October 2021

GPonline speaks to RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall ahead of the college's annual conference in Liverpool this week.

Talking General Practice
Talking General Practice

In this special episode of our podcast we speak to the chair of the RCGP, Professor Martin Marshall. GPonline editor Emma Bower spoke to Professor Marshall ahead of the RCGP’s annual conference, which takes place in Liverpool this week.

Professor Marshall discusses the current media storm around face-to-face appointments, what needs to be done to tackle the workload crisis in general practice and why he thinks being a GP is still the best job in medicine. He also tells us what it has been like being chair of the college during a global pandemic.

Listen to the podcast here or from wherever you get your podcasts.

GPonline is delighted to once again be the college’s media partner for its annual conference, which takes place on 14th and 15th October. We’ll be in Liverpool reporting all the news from the event, which you can read on our website from Thursday morning.

This episode was produced by Czarina Deen.

