Podcast: Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard

18 March 2022

GPonline talks to Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard about her work leading the National Academy for Social Prescribing and what's needed to make social prescribing a success.

This week Talking General Practice speaks to Professor Dame Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard.

Dame Helen is the immediate past chair of the RCGP and is currently chair of the National Academy for Social Prescribing and also chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges.

We talk about what the National Academy for Social Prescribing is aiming to do, the evidence to support the use of social prescribing and what's needed to make social prescribing a success.

We also discuss the work of the AoMRC, what needs to be done to tackle the workforce crisis and whether Dame Helen feels optimistic about the future of general practice.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

From GPonline

