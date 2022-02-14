Podcast: Professor Dame Clare Gerada

This week Talking General Practice speaks to Professor Dame Clare Gerada, president of the Royal College of GPs and medical director of NHS Practitioner Health, the NHS service that looks after doctors and other staff experiencing mental ill health.

Dame Clare explains how she came to set up NHS Practitioner Health, the impact the pandemic has had on GPs’ mental health and what should be done to better support doctors’ wellbeing going forwards.

She also talks about her career, what it was like being a trailblazing female leader in the NHS when she became chair of the college, including the scrutiny she was under on social media, and her current role as RCGP president.

And she offers her thoughts on what could be done to retain GPs and offers advice to aspiring healthcare leaders.

