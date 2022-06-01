Podcast: Primary care stocktake, misrepresenting workforce data and what GPs think about PCNs

3 June 2022

In our regular news review podcast the team discusses the Fuller stocktake and what it means for general practice, workforce data, GPs' views about PCNs and fears for the independent contractor model.

This week Emma and Nick discuss the stocktake of primary care that has just been carried out on behalf of NHS England by GP Dr Claire Fuller. They look at what it had to say and what it could mean for general practice.

They also talk about general practice workforce figures and the government’s ongoing attempts to misrepresent the data.

And they look at what GPs really think about primary care networks and discuss some very real concerns about the future of the partnership model of general practice.

Finally there’s a bit of good news about primary care nursing.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who was joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

