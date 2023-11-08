Podcast: Physician associate concerns, RCGP definition of a GP, LMCs to debate GP contract change

This week on the podcast Emma and Nick talk about physician associates after the BMA GP committee in England voted in favour of a strongly worded motion that called for an immediate freeze on recruiting these roles in general practice. They also look at plans for regulating PAs by the GMC, which is also causing concern in the medical profession.

They also discuss the RCGP’s new definition of what a GP is, and they look ahead to the England local medical committee conference at the end of this month and some of the motions relating to the GP contract that are up for debate.

Our good news story this week is about prescribing of DOACs in primary care and the impact this has had on stroke prevention.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

