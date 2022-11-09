Podcast: How personalised care and health coaching can help patients and GPs

11 November 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to Sheffield GP Dr Ollie Hart about how personalised care and health coaching could help practices and PCNs improve health outcomes.

Today on the podcast we’re looking at personalised care and health coaching and how they could help practices and PCNs to improve health outcomes and population health in their patch.

Emma is talking to Sheffield GP Dr Ollie Hart, who is also clinical director of a primary care network in the city.

Ollie has been heavily involved in promoting and developing patient-centred care in Sheffield. In partnership with another GP he also runs a business called Peak Health Coaching, which trains healthcare professionals in coaching and person-centred care and is one of the Personalised Care Institute’s approved training providers.

During this conversation Ollie explains:

  • What personalised care is
  • What patient activation is and how to understand patient activation measures
  • How coaching can help patients
  • The benefits of patient-centred care for GPs
  • Using coaching as part of a multidisciplinary team

Ollie is a global health and wellbeing ambassador for parkrun so he also explains the benefits of becoming a ‘parkrun practice’.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Talking General Practice logo with picture of Dr Ollie Hart

Podcast: How personalised care and health coaching can help patients and GPs

Talking General Practice speaks to Sheffield GP Dr Ollie Hart about how personalised...

11 Nov 2022
Medical centre sign

Practices in NHS-owned premises face 'pressure tactic' over service charges

GP practices in NHS-owned premises have received letters urging them to pay often...

10 Nov 2022
Personal finance folders focused on one called pension

What changes to NHS pension rules could mean for GPs

Specialist accountant Nick Nesbitt looks at some changes to pension rules that the...

10 Nov 2022
Nurse holds 'fair pay' placard

Government urged to reverse NHS pay cuts as nurses back historic strikes

Doctors’ leaders have urged the government to reverse real-terms pay cuts for NHS...

10 Nov 2022
Female GP on the phone

Two-thirds of GP trainees working longer hours than they believe is safe

Almost two-thirds of GP trainees are working longer hours than they believe is safe,...

10 Nov 2022
Older woman looking at her smartphone

Patient access to records explained

Patients with online accounts will soon be able to see new entries in their records....

9 Nov 2022