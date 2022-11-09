Podcast: How personalised care and health coaching can help patients and GPs

Today on the podcast we’re looking at personalised care and health coaching and how they could help practices and PCNs to improve health outcomes and population health in their patch.

Emma is talking to Sheffield GP Dr Ollie Hart, who is also clinical director of a primary care network in the city.

Ollie has been heavily involved in promoting and developing patient-centred care in Sheffield. In partnership with another GP he also runs a business called Peak Health Coaching, which trains healthcare professionals in coaching and person-centred care and is one of the Personalised Care Institute’s approved training providers.

During this conversation Ollie explains:

What personalised care is

What patient activation is and how to understand patient activation measures

How coaching can help patients

The benefits of patient-centred care for GPs

Using coaching as part of a multidisciplinary team

Ollie is a global health and wellbeing ambassador for parkrun so he also explains the benefits of becoming a ‘parkrun practice’.

Useful links