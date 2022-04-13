Podcast: Have PCNs lost their way?

This week Talking General Practice speaks to National Association of Primary Care (NAPC) president Dr Johnny Marshall.

The NAPC is the organisation behind the primary care home model, which it began developing in the early 2010s. Primary care networks, introduced as part of the 2019 GP contract, were based on the NAPC’s model.

In this podcast, GPonline senior reporter Luke Haynes speaks to Dr Marshall about the progress of PCNs, the limitations of the model to date, and where health leaders could make improvements.

This episode was produced by Czarina Deen.

