Podcast: Have PCNs lost their way?

16 April 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to National Association of Primary Care (NAPC) president Dr Johnny Marshall about whether PCNs are living up to their potential.

This week Talking General Practice speaks to National Association of Primary Care (NAPC) president Dr Johnny Marshall.

The NAPC is the organisation behind the primary care home model, which it began developing in the early 2010s. Primary care networks, introduced as part of the 2019 GP contract, were based on the NAPC’s model.

In this podcast, GPonline senior reporter Luke Haynes speaks to Dr Marshall about the progress of PCNs, the limitations of the model to date, and where health leaders could make improvements.

This episode was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Have PCNs lost their way?

Talking General Practice speaks to National Association of Primary Care (NAPC) president...

16 Apr 2022
BMA House entrance

Nine in 10 doctors say government plan to tackle NHS backlog 'unachievable'

Almost nine in 10 doctors say government plans to tackle the NHS backlog of long...

14 Apr 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

14 Apr 2022
Dr Johnny Marshall

Narrow PCN targets restrict GP focus on what patients really need, warns NAPC president

Specifications within the PCN DES are too restrictive and are blocking work to improve...

14 Apr 2022
NHS logo on tiled wall

NHS plan to clear elective care backlog could drive up GP workload

NHS officials are expecting a substantial rise in patient pathways 'completed in...

14 Apr 2022
GP surgery sign

GPs advised on how to support mental wellbeing of refugees and asylum seekers

GPs have been warned not to ‘over-medicalise’ care for refugees and asylum seekers...

13 Apr 2022