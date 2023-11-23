Podcast: Where are patients per GP rising fastest, how minimum wage hike will affect practices, GP premises funding

23 November 2023

Emma and Nick look at the current state of the GP workforce and changes over the past year. We’ve just undertaken a major update of GPonline’s GP Workforce Tracker, which we launched a year ago, and Nick talks through some of the key findings from that work.

They talk about the uplift to the minimum wage that is due to happen in April and what this will mean for practice, and discuss GP premises, in particular some of the problems relating to funding reaching practices when there are housing developments in their area.

And, following the recent cabinet reshuffle, they look at the arrival of a new secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care and what this could mean in the months ahead.

Our good news story is about NHS England’s pledge to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

