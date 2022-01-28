Podcast: Patient contacts at unsafe level, mandatory COVID jabs and CQC ratings bias

28 January 2022

The team discusses a GPonline survey that found GPs are conducting 84% more patient contacts per day on average than the BMA considers safe, mandatory vaccination for NHS staff and the results of a CQC investigation into ethnicity bias and scrapping plan B.

This week the team discusses results of a recent GPonline survey that found GPs are conducting 84% more patient contacts per day on average than the level considered safe by the BMA, and ask whether there should be a cap on the number of consultations GPs undertake.

They also talk about mandatory vaccination for NHS staff and the findings of a report from the CQC that found its own regulatory processes may disadvantage against GP practices led by doctors from ethnic minorities.

And, as the government in England abandons plan B and rolls back most COVID-19 restrictions, what is the reaction from the NHS?

Finally, our good news is about a unique art-based social prescribing initiative.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

