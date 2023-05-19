Podcast: How the pandemic has affected children and young people’s mental health

19 May 2023

Emma speaks to Dr Elaine Lockhart, chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists Children and Young People’s Faculty and a consultant with the learning disability child and adolescent mental health service in Glasgow.

In this conversation Elaine explains some of the problems that children and young people of different ages may present with, and what the possible long-term consequences of the pandemic could be.

She also discusses the shortage of specialist services, which result in long waits for children needing support, and what this means for GPs and primary care, as well as what needs to happen in both the shorter and longer term to address this problem. And she talks about the impact social media can have on children and young people’s wellbeing.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

