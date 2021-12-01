Podcast: Omicron, booster jabs, industrial action and carbon footprints

This week the team discusses the Omicron COVID-19 variant, changes to the vaccination booster programme and how this could impact on practice workload.

They also talk about the results of the BMA’s industrial action ballot and what went on at the English LMCs conference last week, including the first address by new GPC England chair Dr Farah Jameel and a wide ranging debate on GP and practice staff wellbeing.

In this episode's intereview, Luke speaks to Dr Matt Sawyer a GP in Yorkshire about a new calculator that he has developed to help GP practices calculate their non-clinical carbon footprint and steps practices can take to be more sustainable.

And, while good news seems to be a bit thin on the ground at the moment, there is a positive story from general practice in Wales.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who was joined by GPonline’s news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links