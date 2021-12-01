Podcast: Omicron, booster jabs, industrial action and carbon footprints

This week the team discusses the Omicron COVID-19 variant, changes to the vaccination booster programme and how this could impact on practice workload.
They also talk about the results of the BMA’s industrial action ballot and what went on at the English LMCs conference last week, including the first address by new GPC England chair Dr Farah Jameel and a wide ranging debate on GP and practice staff wellbeing.
In this episode's intereview, Luke speaks to Dr Matt Sawyer a GP in Yorkshire about a new calculator that he has developed to help GP practices calculate their non-clinical carbon footprint and steps practices can take to be more sustainable.
And, while good news seems to be a bit thin on the ground at the moment, there is a positive story from general practice in Wales.
This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who was joined by GPonline’s news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.
Useful links
GPs offered £15 per jab as government sets 31 January COVID-19 booster deadline
'Line in the sand': GPC chair offers olive branch to government but warns GPs ready to fight
More than half of GP practices prepared to pull out of PCNs, BMA ballot shows
‘Utterly toxic’: GPs speak out over abuse and physical attacks on practice teams
Welsh GP contract maintains 'total triage' - in stark contrast to Westminster approach on access
The GP Carbon Calculator is here https://www.gpcarbon.org/#/
You can find Dr Matt Sawyer on Twitter @SEESustainabil1