Podcast: NHS workforce plan, the impact of ‘workload dump’ from hospitals, GMC faces no confidence vote

23 June 2023

The GPonline team discusses when the NHS workforce plan might appear and what it could contain, the problem of inappropriate transfer of work from secondary care, and a vote of no confidence in the GMC at the BMA's annual representatives meeting next month.

This week Emma and Nick discuss the government’s long-awaited NHS workforce plan, when it might be published and what general practice will be hoping to see in it.

They look at the results from a recent GPonline about inappropriate transfer of work from secondary to primary care and what needs to be done to address this.

And they talk about a motion up for debate at next month’s BMA annual representative meeting where delegates will call for a no confidence vote in the GMC – as well as some of the other issues relevant to general practice that will be debated at the meeting.

This week’s good news story highlights some of the GPs who received honours in the King’s birthday honours list last weekend.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deeen.

Just published

talking general practice logo

GMC sign

GPs hardest hit by 'vicious cycle' driving doctors to quit, warns GMC

Doctors are being driven out of the NHS by a 'vicious cycle' of heavy workload, dissatisfaction...

23 Jun 2023
Vaccination

JCVI backs RSV vaccination campaign for infants and over-75s

GPs could be asked to vaccinate millions of infants and patients aged over 75 against...

22 Jun 2023
Hospital sign

GPs call for action on work transfer from hospitals to tackle workload crisis

Stopping inappropriate transfer of work from hospitals to primary care has topped...

22 Jun 2023
NHS GP surgery sign

NHS waiting list driving abuse against GPs and practice staff

The NHS waiting list and staff shortages are fuelling verbal and physical abuse from...

22 Jun 2023
School girl receiving vaccination

England to move to single-dose HPV vaccination from September

From September teenagers and those aged under 25 eligible for the HPV vaccine will...

21 Jun 2023