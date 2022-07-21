Podcast: What can the NHS do to retain GPs?

22 July 2022

Talking General Practice a speaks to Nottingham GP Dr Gemma Wilkinson, clinical lead of the Nottinghamshire GP Phoenix Programme, about the programme's initiatives that aim to better support GPs at every stage of their career.

This week Emma speaks with Dr Gemma Wilkinson, a GP in Nottingham and is the Clinical Lead for the Nottinghamshire GP Phoenix Programme, a workforce support organisation affiliated to Nottinghamshire LMC.

The GP Phoenix Programme has a range of support programmes that focus on GP retention at every stage of a doctor’s career – from GP training, to newly-qualified GPs, through to mid-career and also those doctors approaching retirement.

In this conversation Gemma explains the steps the GP Phoenix Programme is taking to improve retention, what other areas can learn from their initiatives and what more needs to be done to stop GPs leaving the profession early.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

This summer

Talking General Practice is taking a break for the summer. During August we will be putting out some of the interviews from the first series of the podcast as stand alone episodes for those of you who may have missed those or started listening to the podcast more recently. They cover some really interesting and important topics, which we think are worth showcasing again.

We’ll be back for series 3 on 9 September.

