Podcast: Is the NHS making best use of the locum GP workforce?

This week on Talking General Practice, Emma talks to Dr Richard Fieldhouse, a locum GP and chair of the National Association of Sessional GPs, which he set up in 1997 to represent and lobby on behalf of locum and salaried GPs.

Richard discusses how the NHS could make better use of the locum GP workforce, how the pandemic has affected locums and how practices can get the best from their locum GPs, He also highlights the benefits of working in a chambers and offers some advice on developing a portfolio career.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

