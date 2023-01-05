Podcast: The NHS in crisis, junior doctors prepare for industrial action, unsafe working in general practice

With the NHS facing unprecedented pressure and horrendous stories emerging about the impact this has had on both patients and staff, we look at what the crisis means for general practice, what representative organisations want the government to do and what steps might need to be taken to help GP practices cope.

We also discuss industrial action - in particular the BMA ballot of junior doctors, which gets underway on Monday 9 January - and we look at the latest GP workforce data and some results from our recent survey that highlight how hard GPs had to work during 2022.

In our good news section we highlight the GPs – and an advanced nurse practitioner – who received awards in the New Year Honours.

