Podcast: Where next for primary care networks?

10 March 2023

Talking General Practice speaks to Ben Gowland, whose company Ockham Healthcare works with PCNs across England, about what the future could hold for networks.

Emma speaks to Ben Gowland, director and founder of think tank and consultancy Ockham Healthcare and host of the General Practice Podcast.

Ben does a lot of work with primary care networks (PCNs) across England and in this conversation we look at what the future holds for PCNs as we enter the final year of the five-year GP contract that led to their introduction in 2019.

Ben explains why he thinks it's so important that practices engage with their PCN and the opportunities he believes PCNs provides practices. We also talk about what integrated care systems and the Fuller report could mean for PCNs and why it's important for general practices to work together to have the biggest possible influence in their local area.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

