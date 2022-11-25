Podcast: Where next for the GP contract, plus practice-level appointments data

In our regular news review Emma and Nick look at what the BMA, GPs and NHS England might want from a new contract deal in England

The current five-year deal comes to an end in March 2024, and this week English LMCs will be gathering in London to set out a vision for what they want the BMA to push for in upcoming contract negotiations that will decide what happens next.

Emma and Nick look at what we already know about the BMA’s priorities for negotiations, some of the other things LMCs will be discussing, including options of last resort if a contract agreement can’t be reached, and what could happen around primary care networks.

Elsewhere they also look at what has been up for debate at the separate England LMCs conference that took place on Thursday - including motions around the GP workforce, safety in general practice and the impact of integrated care systems.

And they talk about the latest general practice appointment data for England published this week, which for the first time will include details of appointments at individual practices.

Finally, there’s some good news about fruit and veg in London.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

