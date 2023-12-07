Podcast: Where next for the GP contract, plus Labour’s plan for neighbourhood health centres

This week Emma and NIck look at what we know about what the BMA in England might be looking to achieve in contract negotiations, how the current deal that’s on the table for consultants could affect talks, and whether continuity should be a contractual requirement.

They also discuss Labour’s plan for neighbourhood health centres and what the party might want them to achieve.

Our good news story this week is about a British GP's success Down Under.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

