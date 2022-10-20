Podcast: MPs turn spotlight on GP crisis, chancellor Jeremy Hunt, and the GMC plan to get more doctors into primary care

21 October 2022

The team discuss the House of Commons health and social care committee's report on the future of general practice, Jeremy Hunt's appointment as chancellor, the GMC's plan to boost the number of doctors in primary care and the RCGP's latest efforts to resolve IMG visa problems.

This week on the podcast Nick and Emma look at the final report from the House of Commons Health and Social Care committee’s investigation into the future of general practice and explain its findings and key recommendations. They also discuss the former chair of that committee – Jeremy Hunt’s – appointment as chancellor.

Emma highlights a really important interview from GPonline with Chris Milligan, the husband of GP Dr Gail Milligan who took her own life earlier this year.

They also talk about recommendations from the GMC that could increase the number of doctors that are able to work in general practice, and the RCGP’s latest push to get the Home Office to resolve the visa problems affecting international medical graduate GP trainees.

Finally, there’s a good news story about a GP from Glasgow who has written a book with his three young daughters to help educate children about the human body and raise money for local charities.

This episode was presented by GPonline’s editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

GP Jobs

