Podcast: How making your practice a better place to work can improve patient care

This week Emma speaks to Dr Ben Allen, a GP partner at Birley Health Centre in Sheffield.

Over the past few years Ben has invested huge amounts of time and effort to make his practice a better place to work. He’s found that by focusing on staff and improving the organisational culture, the practice has seen huge improvements across the board.

Along with having a happier workforce with improved morale and staff retention, the practice has also improved continuity and access and seen patient satisfaction scores rising at a time when nationally they are falling.

Ben explains how his practice managed to achieve all of this and has advice for any GPs or practice managers thinking of embarking on a similar journey.

