Podcast: How making your practice a better place to work can improve patient care

22 September 2023

Sheffield GP Dr Ben Allen explains how focusing on staff and improving his practice's organisational culture resulted in a happier workforce, improved continuity and access, and rising patient satisfaction scores.

This week Emma speaks to Dr Ben Allen, a GP partner at Birley Health Centre in Sheffield.

Over the past few years Ben has invested huge amounts of time and effort to make his practice a better place to work. He’s found that by focusing on staff and improving the organisational culture, the practice has seen huge improvements across the board.

Along with having a happier workforce with improved morale and staff retention, the practice has also improved continuity and access and seen patient satisfaction scores rising at a time when nationally they are falling.

Ben explains how his practice managed to achieve all of this and has advice for any GPs or practice managers thinking of embarking on a similar journey.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen

Useful links

Useful reading

Ben mentions several leadership and organisational change books that he found particularly helpful during this process. These are some his favourites.

  • The Advantage by Patrick Lencioni
  • The Five Dysfunctions of a Team by Patrick Lencioni
  • Reinventing Organisations by Frédéric Laloux
  • Time to Think by Nancy Kline
  • Start With Why by Simon Sinek
  • Daring Greatly by Brené Brown
  • The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey
  • Good to Great by Jim Collins
  • The Coaching Habit by Michael Bungay Stainer
  • Built to Last by James C Collins and Jerry I Porras
  • Who by Geoff Smart and Randy Street
  • Radical Candor by Kim Scott

