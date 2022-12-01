Podcast: What makes a strong PCN and how will integrated care systems affect networks?

2 December 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to GP and PCN clinical director Professor Aruna Garcea, who is chair of the NHS Confederations primary care network advisory group.

This week Emma speaks ro Professor Aruna Garcea, a GP partner and primary care network clinical director in Leicester. Aruna is chair of the NHS Confederation’s primary care network advisory group and she also sits on her integrated care system as a representative clinical director.

In this conversation Aruna explains the impact PCNs have had already, what makes a strong PCN and some of the key challenges networks have faced. We also talk about the introduction of integrated care systems and what these could mean for PCNs and practices as well as how PCNs can work effectively to support GP practices.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

