Podcast: Long COVID, vaccine planning nightmare for GPs, impact of 'freedom day'

23 July 2021

In this episode we look at the challenge facing practices trying to plan for COVID booster and flu jabs this autumn, what's changed in general practice since 'freedom day' and speak to RCGP clinical lead for clinical policy Dr Gail Allsopp about long COVID.

This week the team discusses COVID-19 booster and flu jabs, what the plans will mean for general practice this autumn and why running the campaigns will be a huge challenge for practices.

We also look at what the changes to COVID restrictions on 19 July means for primary care, including new rules around self isolation, what’s what with face masks and NHS England withdrawing its standard operating procedure for primary care.

In our interview Emma speaks with RCGP clinical lead for clinical policy Dr Gail Allsopp, who has been leading the college’s work around long COVID. They discuss how the condition presents, its impact on patients, how it is affecting general practice and the support and services available for patients.

You can listen to this episode below, or from wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

