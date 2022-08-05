Podcast: Living with long COVID

5 August 2022

In August we’re bringing you some of the best interviews from series one of the podcast. This week we talk to GP Dr Amy Small about living with long COVID in an interview recorded in November 2021.

Throughout August we’re bringing you some of the best interviews from series one of the podcast.

This week, Emma is talking to GP Dr Amy Small about living with long COVID in an interview that was recorded in November 2021.

Amy caught Covid right at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and went on to develop long COVID. In this conversation she explains how long COVID has affected her life, her family, and her job as a GP - and what she thinks needs to be done to improve services and support for other people affected by the condition.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Series 3 of Talking General Practice begins on 9 September.

Useful links

Our sister site MIMS Learning has the following learning resources on long COVID

A link to the book Dr Amy Small mentions (Amazon) Classic Pacing for a Better Life with ME

