Podcast: What is lifestyle medicine and how can it help patients?

9 December 2022

Talking General Practice talks to Dr Ellen Fallows, vice president of the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Emma speaks to Dr Ellen Fallows a GP in Northamptonshire and vice president of the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine about what lifestyle medicine is and how it can help GPs to improve patient outcomes.

During this conversation Ellen explains how GPs can make use of lifestyle medicine in a 10-minute consultation, some of the evidence that supports the use of this approach to help improve outcomes for patients and how lifestyle medicine can help GPs tackle health inequalities.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

