Podcast: Labour’s primary care plans, GP retention crisis, how an ageing population drives GP workload

This week the team looks at Labour’s plans for how it will reform primary care if it wins the next general election.

They talk about a report on retention of staff in general practice by Londonwide LMCs and how staff shortages are threatening the future of practices. And they discuss what impact an ageing population is having on workload in general practice.

Finally our good news story this week is about diabetes.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Eleanor Philpotts. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

