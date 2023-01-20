Podcast: Labour’s plan for general practice, speeding up patient discharge and a new GP exam

20 January 2023

The team look at what the Labour Party has been saying about general practice, the government's plan to speed up hospital discharges and what this means for GPs and the new exam that will replace the RCA.

Emma and Nick talk about Labour’s plans for the NHS and general practice more specifically, which have not gone down well with a lot of GPs.

They also discuss plans to speed up patient discharges from hospitals and what this could mean for general practice as well as the RCGP’s new exam for GP trainees, which could be in place by the end of 2023.

Our good news story this week takes a look at the latest data from England’s Friends and Family Test.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

