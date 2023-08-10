Podcast interview: Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, BMA GP committee for England chair

11 August 2023

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer was elected chair of the BMA's GP committee for England at the start of August. In her first interview role she speaks to Talking General Practice about her priorities in the months ahead.

Dr Bramall-Stainer takes on the top GP job at the BMA in England at a crucial time for the profession. The five-year GP contract comes to an end in April 2024 and this year’s contract negotiations between the BMA, the government and NHS England will hammer out what happens next.

General practice is in the midst of an extreme workload and workforce crisis and the profession will be looking for changes that will go some way to addressing both of these challenges and making a difference to their day to day working lives.

In this conversation Dr Bramall-Stainer discusses what her key priorities will be, weighs up the chances of GPs taking industrial action in the coming months, as well as how GP funding needs to change.

She also talks about her thoughts about the future of the independent contractor model, her experience of publicly calling out sexism at the BMA a couple of years ago and how having MS has shaped how she approaches her role as a GP and a GP leader.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links



