Podcast: Industrial action and living with long COVID

This week the team looks at the fallout from the government’s so-called support package for general practice in England. We discuss the BMA’s plans to ballot GPs on different types of industrial action they could take in protest to the controversial plans that fail to address the current workload crisis and could have the opposite effect of making things significantly worse.

We’ll also be looking at the response of some local healthcare leaders to the proposals and what the latest appointment data tell us about how access to general practice is currently working.

In our interview, Emma speaks to Dr Amy Small, a GP in Lothian in Scotland, about her experience of living with long Covid. She talks about how long Covid has affected her life, her family, and her job as a GP - and what she thinks needs to be done to improve services and support for other people affected by the condition.

And we have a bit of good news about booster vaccines.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who was joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and our senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

A link to the book Dr Amy Small mentioned in her interview (Amazon) Classic Pacing for a Better Life with ME

Top tips: managing long COVID

Our sister site MIMS Learning has the following learning resources on long COVID:

