Podcast: Industrial action and living with long COVID

5 November 2021

The team discusses the fall-out from the government's so-called support package for general practice and speak to GP Dr Amy Small about her experience of living with long COVID.

Talking General Practice
Talking General Practice

This week the team looks at the fallout from the government’s so-called support package for general practice in England. We discuss the BMA’s plans to ballot GPs on different types of industrial action they could take in protest to the controversial plans that fail to address the current workload crisis and could have the opposite effect of making things significantly worse.

We’ll also be looking at the response of some local healthcare leaders to the proposals and what the latest appointment data tell us about how access to general practice is currently working.

In our interview, Emma speaks to Dr Amy Small, a GP in Lothian in Scotland, about her experience of living with long Covid. She talks about how long Covid has affected her life, her family, and her job as a GP - and what she thinks needs to be done to improve services and support for other people affected by the condition.

And we have a bit of good news about booster vaccines.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who was joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and our senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

A link to the book Dr Amy Small mentioned in her interview (Amazon) Classic Pacing for a Better Life with ME

Top tips: managing long COVID

Our sister site MIMS Learning has the following learning resources on long COVID:

GP industrial action ballot over access plans to end mid-November, BMA confirms

Regional NHS bosses will ignore 'name and shame' GP access plans

Patient choice should determine whether GP appointments are face-to-face, says Javid

GP appointments hit new high as face-to-face contacts surge

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Podcast: Industrial action and living with long COVID

Podcast: Industrial action and living with long COVID

The team discusses the fall-out from the government's so-called support package for...

5 Nov 2021
Four in five GP practices report demand exceeding capacity, BMA Scotland poll shows

Four in five GP practices report demand exceeding capacity, BMA Scotland poll shows

More than four in five GP practices say demand is exceeding capacity - with around...

5 Nov 2021
NHS chief denies ignoring GP calls for support amid workload crisis

NHS chief denies ignoring GP calls for support amid workload crisis

NHS England's chief executive has denied ignoring advice from GPs on how to ease...

4 Nov 2021
GPs could prescribe first antiviral to treat COVID-19 after drug wins UK approval

GPs could prescribe first antiviral to treat COVID-19 after drug wins UK approval

The first oral antiviral for use against COVID-19 has been approved by the UK's medicines...

4 Nov 2021
Viewpoint: We need more GPs if we are to provide more face-to-face care

Viewpoint: We need more GPs if we are to provide more face-to-face care

GP practices are facing rising levels of abuse from patients and the media, but the...

4 Nov 2021
GP workforce stalled over past year as slump in partners continues

GP workforce stalled over past year as slump in partners continues

The number of fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs in England has barely...

4 Nov 2021