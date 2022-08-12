Podcast: Improving menopause care

12 August 2022

During August we’re bringing you some of the best interviews from series one of the podcast. This week we talk to GP and menopause expert Dr Louise Newson in an interview recorded in September 2021.

Throughout August we’re showcasing some of the best interviews from series one of the podcast.

This week Emma is talking to GP and menopause expert Dr Louise Newson, in an interview that was recorded in September 2021.

Louise discusses how we can improve menopause care and education for doctors and other health professionals. She also explains how her career led her to becoming one of the UK’s most recognisable experts on the menopause and the new charity - The Menopause Charity - which she launched in 2021.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Series 3 of Talking General Practice begins on 9 September.

Useful links

Confidence in the Menopause (free training for healthcare professionals)

The Menopause Charity

Practical advice for GPs on prescribing HRT - an article by Dr Louise Newson and Dr Olivia Jones on GPonline

Our sister site MIMS Learning has the following learning modules on the menopause:

