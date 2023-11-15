Podcast: Improving early cancer diagnosis

17 November 2023

Talking General Practice talks to GPs Dr Rebecca Leon and Dr Sarah Taylor who both have a special interest in cancer and are GP leads for GatewayC, an organisation aiming to boost early cancer diagnosis.

Emma speaks to Dr Sarah Taylor and Dr Rebecca Leon, who are GPs with a special interest in cancer, about early cancer diagnosis.

Both Sarah and Rebecca have portfolio careers and one of their roles is as GP leads at GatewayC, an organisation backed by the NHS in England and Wales and leading cancer charities that is aiming to boost early cancer diagnosis. As part of this work they host the GPs Talk Cancer podcast.

In this conversation Sarah and Rebecca explain how the pandemic and the current backlog of care have impacted on cancer diagnosis and treatment, whether the NHS can hit ambitious targets on early cancer diagnosis, and what recent changes to national targets mean.

They also talk about inequalities in early cancer diagnosis, new tests to detect cancer early, and the importance of screening. Rebecca and Sarah also have some practical advice based on their own experiences and conversations with experts that can help GPs ensure they don’t miss a cancer diagnosis.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Middle aged woman looking unhappy

Updated NICE menopause advice advises GPs on HRT risk and backs role for CBT

CBT should be considered as an option for managing symptoms in the menopause, NICE...

17 Nov 2023
Medical centre sign

GPs demand zero tolerance campaign after knife attack at practice

GP leaders have called for a zero tolerance campaign against violence and abuse towards...

16 Nov 2023
BMA sign

BMA council echoes GP call to stop hiring physician associates over safety fears

The BMA council has demanded an 'immediate halt to the recruitment of medical associate...

16 Nov 2023
Woman holding blister pack of contraceptive pill

Pharmacies to issue oral contraception direct to women from next month

Women will be able to obtain oral contraception from community pharmacies without...

16 Nov 2023
GP using computer

Registrars unable to complete GP exams as technical fault disrupts SCA

Some GP registrars were unable to complete their simulated consultation assessment...

15 Nov 2023