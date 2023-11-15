Podcast: Improving early cancer diagnosis

Emma speaks to Dr Sarah Taylor and Dr Rebecca Leon, who are GPs with a special interest in cancer, about early cancer diagnosis.

Both Sarah and Rebecca have portfolio careers and one of their roles is as GP leads at GatewayC, an organisation backed by the NHS in England and Wales and leading cancer charities that is aiming to boost early cancer diagnosis. As part of this work they host the GPs Talk Cancer podcast.

In this conversation Sarah and Rebecca explain how the pandemic and the current backlog of care have impacted on cancer diagnosis and treatment, whether the NHS can hit ambitious targets on early cancer diagnosis, and what recent changes to national targets mean.

They also talk about inequalities in early cancer diagnosis, new tests to detect cancer early, and the importance of screening. Rebecca and Sarah also have some practical advice based on their own experiences and conversations with experts that can help GPs ensure they don’t miss a cancer diagnosis.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links