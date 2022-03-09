Podcast: Imposed GP contract, will Javid scrap GMS and ARRS at risk of failure

11 March 2022

The team discusses the GP contract for 2022/23, a Javid-backed report that proposes phasing out the GMS contract within a decade and new research on the ARRS, as well as highlighting the response of UK doctors to the war in Ukraine.

The team discusses the new GP contract for 2022/23, which will be imposed on practices after talks between NHS England and the BMA broke down. They highlight what’s in the deal and how GPs have reacted to it.

They also take a look at a new report from the think tank Policy Exchange, which recommends that the GMS contract should be scrapped within a decade, with GPs becoming 'predominantly salaried' within large-scale providers. What’s of particular interest is that this report’s recommendations have been endorsed by health and social care secretary Sajid Javid

They discuss the findings of some new research into the additional roles reimbursement scheme which warns the multi-billion pound initiative is at risk of failure. And finally take a look at the response of UK doctors to the horrific war in Ukraine.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

