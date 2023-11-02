Podcast: How health creation can help GP practices tackle inequalities

Emma speaks to Surrey GPs Dr Gillian Orrow, Dr Tabassum Siddiqui and Dr Richard Wright, about how a programme called Growing Health Together, which Gillian co-founded, is helping general practice and other partners in the local health system to tackle health inequalities.

One of the key aims of Growing Health Together is to create a more sustainable health and care system, by reducing demand in primary and secondary care through health creation, prevention, and early intervention.

It is based on the idea of health creation and this episode looks at what health creation is, some of the local schemes that Growing Health Together has helped to establish and how this is all benefiting local people.

Gillian, Tabassum and Richard also explain how this work fits in with what their primary care networks are trying to achieve and the value of GPs having funded time to spend in their local communities to help understand the challenges some of their patients face and work out solutions that can help.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Growing Health Together

The YouTube video explaining some of the work Growing Health Together is doing is here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfW5cjpvklU





