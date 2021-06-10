Podcast: Greener practice, sharing patient data and additional roles

11 June 2021

In this episode we look at data extraction from GP records, ask whether the additional roles reimbursement scheme will help alleviate workload and speak to London GP Dr Tamsin Ellis about greener general practice.

This week we take a look at the government and NHS Digital’s plans for a mass data extraction of all GP patient records in England, highlighting some of the concerns and why it has been put on hold for two months.

We also look at the additional roles reimbursement scheme, a major plank of funding in the five-year GP contract that promises extra staff for primary care in England, and ask will it help alleviate workload pressures?

Our interview features Dr Tamsin Ellis, a GP in London and chair of the London branch of the Greener Practice group, who talks about greener general practice and why GPs should take steps to help tackle the climate crisis. You can find Dr Ellis on Twitter @climate_gp

Finally our regular good news section highlights some positive comments we’ve had from GPs about life in general practice during the past 15 months.

  • This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

