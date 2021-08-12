Podcast: GPs and staff face abuse, workforce figures and health inequalities

This week the team discusses rising levels of abuse faced by doctors and staff working in general practice and some of the reasons behind this. They also talk about the latest official GP workforce figures, what they tell us about the state of the profession and why the BMA said the statistics were ‘gaslighting’ doctors.

In our interview Emma speaks with Dr Carey Lunan, a GP in Edinburgh and chair of the Deep End GP Group in Scotland, and Dr David Blane a GP in Glasgow and Clinical Research Fellow in General Practice, University of Glasgow, who is the academic lead of the Deep End GP Group.

The Deep End Group covers the 100 most deprived practices in Scotland and the discussion highlights what the group is doing to tackle health inequalities, the impact of COVID-19 and what other practices can learn from their work.

And finally our regular good news spot looks at the role of women in general practice over the years.

You can listen below, or from wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

MIMS Learning free health inequalities webinar

The Deep End Project

Fair Health website

Half of GPs verbally abused in past month alone as BMA highlights burnout fears

General practice lost 1 in 30 partners last year, official data show

RCGP online exhibition celebrates women in general practice