Podcast: GPs and staff face abuse, workforce figures and health inequalities

13 August 2021

The team looks at rising levels of abuse in practices, the latest GP workforce figures and speaks to Dr Carey Lunan and Dr David Blane from the Deep End Project in Scotland about how they are trying to tackle health inequalities and what other practices can learn from their work.

This week the team discusses rising levels of abuse faced by doctors and staff working in general practice and some of the reasons behind this. They also talk about the latest official GP workforce figures, what they tell us about the state of the profession and why the BMA said the statistics were ‘gaslighting’ doctors.

In our interview Emma speaks with Dr Carey Lunan, a GP in Edinburgh and chair of the Deep End GP Group in Scotland, and Dr David Blane a GP in Glasgow and Clinical Research Fellow in General Practice, University of Glasgow, who is the academic lead of the Deep End GP Group.

The Deep End Group covers the 100 most deprived practices in Scotland and the discussion highlights what the group is doing to tackle health inequalities, the impact of COVID-19 and what other practices can learn from their work.

And finally our regular good news spot looks at the role of women in general practice over the years.

You can listen below, or from wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

MIMS Learning free health inequalities webinar

The Deep End Project

Fair Health website

Half of GPs verbally abused in past month alone as BMA highlights burnout fears

General practice lost 1 in 30 partners last year, official data show

RCGP online exhibition celebrates women in general practice

Just published

The team looks at rising levels of abuse in practices, the latest GP workforce figures...

13 Aug 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

12 Aug 2021
GP at Hand hits new milestone with first 100,000-patient practice list

GP at Hand hits new milestone with first 100,000-patient practice list

GP at Hand has become the first NHS GP service to register more than 100,000 patients...

12 Aug 2021
JCVI expert suggests only 'small group' could need COVID booster jabs

JCVI expert suggests only 'small group' could need COVID booster jabs

Only the most vulnerable people may need COVID booster jabs this autumn as scientists...

12 Aug 2021
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

12 Aug 2021
GPs told to stop non-essential blood tests amid shortage of tubes

GPs told to stop non-essential blood tests amid shortage of tubes

GPs have been told to stop undertaking non-essential blood tests in light of a global...

11 Aug 2021