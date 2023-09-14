Podcast: Are GPs really earning more? Plus, how the NHS backlog affects GPs, and practices’ reliance on locums

In our news review Nick and Emma discuss GP pay and what’s behind recent headlines in the national press about so-called huge rises in GP income.

They also look at how the growing NHS waiting list and long waits for treatment are affecting patients and driving up workload in general practice, and discuss results from our recent survey which suggest that practices are becoming increasingly reliant on locum GPs.

This week’s good news story is about a significant reduction in people prescribed potentially addictive medicines.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

