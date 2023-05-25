Podcast: How many GPs do we need for safe general practice, pay restoration, the state of premises

Emma and Nick talk about safe working limits and the number of GPs we need in England to ensure doctors are working within those safe levels. They discuss some of the key debates from the UK LMCs conference that took place last week, including full GP pay restoration and whether we should have SAS doctors in general practice. And they look at the state of GP premises.

This week’s good news story is about a primary care transformation project within a PCN that improved patient outcomes, at the same time as delivering cost-savings.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

