Podcast: GPs lead booster race, lifestyle medicine and Christmas care

17 December 2021

The team discuss the decision to speed up the booster jab rollout and how it will impact on practices and speak to Dr Ellen Fallows about lifestyle medicine and how it can be incorporated into everyday practice.

Talking General Practice logo

This week the team looks at plans to ramp up the COVID-19 booster vaccination programme and what this means for GPs and their teams.

They also discuss the latest annual GMC State of Medical Education and Practice report and what it tells us about general practice.

In our interview Emma speaks to Dr Ellen Fallows, a GP in Oxfordshire and director of the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine’s learning academy. Ellen explains exactly what lifestyle medicine is, the evidence to support its use and how GPs and other clinicians can make use of it in their day-to-day practice.

And we have a Christmas good news story to wrap things up.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

