Podcast: GPs face redundancy, GP partners continue to fall, retention schemes scrapped

12 January 2024

Talking General Practice discusses some of the key news stories affecting primary care.

In our regular news review Emma and Nick discuss a practice in Surrey that is set to make three salaried GPs redundant, and what this tells us about changes in primary care

They also talk about the GP workforce, in particular the falling number of GP partners and the impact this might have, and NHS England’s decision to scrap two key GP retention schemes.

Our good news story this week highlights those GPs and others from the world of primary care who received New Year Honours.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

