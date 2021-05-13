Podcast: The GP workload crisis, mental wellbeing and vaccination success

Talking General Practice is the podcast from GPonline.com – with new episodes every other week. We discuss the latest news and speak to GPs and others from primary care about the key issues facing general practice.

This week we’re talking about the workload crisis in general practice, looking at the reasons behind it and what could be done to address some of the problems.

We also speak to wellbeing expert GP Dr Helen Garr, deputy director of NHS Practitioner Health, about the impact heavy workload and the pandemic has had on GPs’ and other staff members’ mental health. Dr Garr also provides some practical advice on what to do if you, or someone you know, is struggling to cope.

Finally, we take a look at the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. The next phase of lockdown easing is just around the corner - and the hard work of primary care teams, vaccinating tens of millions of people, has been key to helping the UK get there.

