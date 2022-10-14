Podcast: How GP trainees are working to change general practice for the better

14 October 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus co-founders of The Big GP Consultation, a platform for GP trainees and early career GPs, that has produced a blueprint to tackle the crisis facing general practice.

This week Emma is speaking to Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus who are both GP trainees and co-founders of The BIg GP Consultation.

Devina and Liam set up The Big GP Consultation as a platform for GP trainees and early career GPs to discuss their vision for general practice – and to come up with ideas and solutions for how to address some of the many challenges facing the profession both now and in the future.

In this interview they explain why they set up the initiative, changes they would like to see to GP training and general practice, how new GPs could be better supported and how they’re hoping to get more engagement with the project to ensure the ideas that they have come up with become a reality.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

