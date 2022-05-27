Podcast: What do GP trainees think about their future careers?

27 May 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to BMA GP trainee subcommittee chair Dr Euan Strachan-Orr about the results of a recent survey of GP trainees that looked at their experiences of GP training and future career intentions.

This week Emma speaks to Dr Euan Strachan-Orr, chair of the BMA’s GP trainee subcommittee and a third year GP trainee in Liverpool.

They talk about the results of a recent BMA survey of GP trainees that looked at their experiences of GP training and future career intentions. They also discuss the problems with the recorded consultation assessment - the exam that all trainees currently need to pass in order to become a GP – and how it needs to change.

And they talk about the visa challenges faced by international medical graduates who train as GPs in the UK, junior doctor pay and the importance of extra support for newly-qualified GPs who trained during the pandemic.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GMC sign

GMC to review case of GP suspended over laptop claim

The GMC has said it will review the case of a GP who was suspended for one month...

27 May 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: What do GP trainees think about their future careers?

Talking General Practice speaks to BMA GP trainee subcommittee chair Dr Euan Strachan-Orr...

27 May 2022
RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

Visa system 'very likely' to put GPs off working in UK, RCGP warns Home Office

The current UK visa system is 'very likely' to deter overseas doctors who have completed...

26 May 2022
NHS logo on tiled wall

PCNs should evolve into 'integrated neighbourhood teams', says Fuller review

PCNs across England should evolve into 'integrated neighbourhood teams' bringing...

26 May 2022
BMA House entrance

Time running out to reverse 'sustained decline' in GP workforce, warns BMA

Time is running out to reverse a 'steady but sustained decline' in the GP workforce,...

26 May 2022
GP in consultation with a young female patient

Treating eating disorders – medico-legal considerations

Early recognition and appropriate referral of patients with eating disorders is vital...

26 May 2022