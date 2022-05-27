Podcast: What do GP trainees think about their future careers?

This week Emma speaks to Dr Euan Strachan-Orr, chair of the BMA’s GP trainee subcommittee and a third year GP trainee in Liverpool.

They talk about the results of a recent BMA survey of GP trainees that looked at their experiences of GP training and future career intentions. They also discuss the problems with the recorded consultation assessment - the exam that all trainees currently need to pass in order to become a GP – and how it needs to change.

And they talk about the visa challenges faced by international medical graduates who train as GPs in the UK, junior doctor pay and the importance of extra support for newly-qualified GPs who trained during the pandemic.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links