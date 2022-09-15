Podcast: How can GP practices support veterans and military families?

This week Emma speaks with Dr Veronica Grant, a GP in Derbyshire who until recently was the RCGP clinical champion for veterans health, about the healthcare needs of veterans and steps practices can take to better support veterans and military families.

This is an interview that was recorded in November 2021.

Since we recorded our last podcast we have seen the very sad news about the death of Queen Elizabeth.

As the former head of the armed forces, the Queen is of particular significance to those who are members of the services and veterans.

NHS England this week wrote to NHS services and highlighted that the death of the Queen had the potential to trigger mental health issues within the armed forces community. NHS England asked services to familiarise themselves with referral pathways to Op COURAGE, the veterans mental health and wellbeing service that is available across England for serving personnel due to leave the military, reservists and veterans.

We thought it would be useful for those in primary care to hear our interview with Dr Veronica Grant again in light of this. As well as talking about how GPs and practices can support veterans and military families, Veronica also explains a bit more about Op COURAGE and how the service works.

Useful links