Podcast: How can GP practices support veterans and military families?

16 September 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Veronica Grant, who until recently was the RCGP clinical champion for veterans health, about the healthcare needs of veterans and how practices can support military families.

This week Emma speaks with Dr Veronica Grant, a GP in Derbyshire who until recently was the RCGP clinical champion for veterans health, about the healthcare needs of veterans and steps practices can take to better support veterans and military families.

This is an interview that was recorded in November 2021.

Since we recorded our last podcast we have seen the very sad news about the death of Queen Elizabeth.

As the former head of the armed forces, the Queen is of particular significance to those who are members of the services and veterans.

NHS England this week wrote to NHS services and highlighted that the death of the Queen had the potential to trigger mental health issues within the armed forces community. NHS England asked services to familiarise themselves with referral pathways to Op COURAGE, the veterans mental health and wellbeing service that is available across England for serving personnel due to leave the military, reservists and veterans.

We thought it would be useful for those in primary care to hear our interview with Dr Veronica Grant again in light of this. As well as talking about how GPs and practices can support veterans and military families, Veronica also explains a bit more about Op COURAGE and how the service works.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Talking General Practice

Podcast: How can GP practices support veterans and military families?

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Veronica Grant, who until recently was the...

16 Sep 2022
NHS sign

GPs agree groundbreaking system to pause work for practices facing extreme pressure

GPs facing extreme pressure could have QOF targets suspended and practice lists closed...

15 Sep 2022
GP looking tired

Burned out doctors twice as likely to be involved in a patient safety incident

Burned out doctors are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents,...

15 Sep 2022
(Photograph: iStock.com/spukkato)

Constipation in adults - red flag symptoms

Dr Pipin Singh outlines red flag symptoms to consider in patients presenting with...

15 Sep 2022 CPD
Laptop and phone

GPs question workload impact of online registration after contract amendment

GPs have questioned the likely impact of government plans to reduce bureaucracy by...

14 Sep 2022
Diabetes and older people

Managing diabetes in older people: free webinar from MIMS Learning

Join diabetes expert Professor Alan Sinclair for a free webinar providing you with...

14 Sep 2022