Podcast: GP contract trends, the future of physician associates, cost-of-living impact on patient health

29 September 2023

The team discusses what recent tenders for GP contracts tell us about the possible direction of travel for general practice, why the BMA opposes plans to expand the use of physician associates, and an RCGP poll on the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

This week Emma and Nick look at some interesting tenders for GP contracts that have been put out for integrated care boards and what they might tell us about the possible direction of travel for general practice and how GP services could be commissioned in future.

They discuss physician associates and what role they have to play in the NHS after the BMA published a position statement saying it currently opposes government plans to expand their use.

And they talk about how the cost of living crisis is affecting patients and practices after an alarming RCGP survey found that GPs are seeing patients with diseases that should be confined to history including malnutrition and rickets.

This week’s good news story is about a survey from the Rebuild General Practice campaign showing how much the general public values general practice.

This episode was presented by GPonline’s editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

