Podcast: GP contract negotiations, how the government is handling the NHS and junior doctor strikes

3 March 2023

The team discusses ongoing GP contract negotiations, the reasons behind a rise in partnership and PCN disputes and the latest on the junior doctor strikes.

This week the team talks about ongoing GP contract negotiations in England for next year and asks whether the contract for 2023/24 could be imposed.

They discuss a rise in partnership and PCN disputes and what might be behind this trend as well as the latest on this month’s junior doctor strikes.

They also look at the government’s record on the NHS, including how it’s handling the care backlog and discuss GP workforce statistics after they passed a pretty grim milestone last month.

Our good news story this week is about a local patient campaign that’s forced an integrated care board to U-turn on its plans for a large provider to take over a small practice in Lancashire.

Useful links

