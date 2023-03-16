Podcast: GP contract changes, junior doctors’ strike and what the Budget means for GPs

This week Emma and Nick are talking about the GP contract changes in England for 2023/24, which have been imposed on practices for the second year in a row after the government and the BMA failed to reach an agreement. They look at what the changes are, the implications for general practice and what could happen next.

They also discuss this week’s unprecedented junior doctors’ strike, and speak to doctors who were out on the picket lines, and they look at what this week’s Budget means for doctors’ pensions and the NHS as a whole.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links





