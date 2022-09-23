Podcast: GP access targets, plan to pause work for struggling practices and capping practice energy costs

23 September 2022

The team discusses the problems with the government's latest push to improve access, look at a groundbreaking system that is being piloted to limit work on practices facing extreme workload pressures and talk about how plans to cap energy costs could affect practices.

This week the team discusses the government’s latest push to improve access in general practice and some of the problems with the plans. They look at a groundbreaking new system that is being piloted in Devon, which will see work paused for practices facing extreme workload pressures. GP leaders have suggested the system could be rolled out nationwide within a year.

And they talk about what plans to cap energy costs could mean for practices and what doctors say the government needs to do to address the workload and workforce crises in general practice.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

